High temperatures create risk for children left in cars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alarming call in Huntington on Wednesday is serving as a reminder about the dangers of leaving children in cars when the temperatures are oppressive.

Huntington Police say they were notified in the morning of a toddler locked in a car in the 1900 block of Monroe Avenue. They say firefighters arrived at the scene first, and the situation was resolved before officers got there.

With the summer heat ratcheting up this week, officials warn the scenario of kids and pets left in cars can quickly turn deadly.

A total of 33 child deaths in hot cars was reported in 2022.

“We’ve had a mild summer,” Ryan Jones, a member of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, said. “It hasn’t been bad. Now it’s like a light switch. It’s really hot out.”

Jones says even the best of parents can get districted and unknowingly leave a sleeping little one in a car, and it’s crucial to stay alert and not make what can turn out to be a fatal mistake.

“It can be a matter of minutes, depending on the temperature,” he said. “You don’t have long at all.”

One bit of advice offered is to keep your car doors locked, even in your own driveway, because kids can be playing and get into a car. Even with windows cracked, the interior temperature in a car can reach 125 degrees in minutes.

Jones says they stay prepared to respond to such calls.

“We carry a lockout kit,” Jones said. “It contains an airbag and wedge and long stick so we can pry open the door. We can unlock the vehicle with that.”

WSAZ reached out to the Huntington Fire Department Wednesday, but further details about the incident on Monroe Avenue were not made immediately available.

