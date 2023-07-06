Jackson County partners with Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are plenty of natural wonders to enjoy in Jackson County, Ohio. Local residents enjoy lakes and trails throughout the county. Public officials would like to see more attention brought to those areas, and they have partnered with the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) to develop and promote outdoor tourism.

County Commissioner Paul Haller says outdoor tourism can have a huge economic impact in local communities, if done correctly, and that ORCA will help Jackson County do just that.

“We want to harness that right here in Jackson County and ORCA can help us do that. We don’t have the know-how and the planning and the strategy,” Haller said.

The Athens-based group has already helped several southeast Ohio communities develop outdoor tourism from both a strategic and financial standpoint.

“Communities that have suffered for years are seeing growth that they haven’t seen in decades. It’s a phenomenal opportunity,” said John Stabler of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership.

The Jackson County Economic Development Partnership will assist county commissioners with its partnership with ORCA. Many of those individuals have personal ties to the county and would like to see as much development as possible.

“As a lifelong resident, it’s exciting to see people discovering these assets that you’ve been exposed to your whole life,” said Sam Brady, who is the president and CEO of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership.

Now that the county has partnered with ORCA, it opens the door for local cities and villages within the county to also partner with ORCA, if they choose to do so.

