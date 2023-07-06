Lawrence County Fair to begin Saturday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Fair kicks off this weekend in Proctorville, Ohio.

The eight days of fun include a demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, a pro wrestling show, a rodeo, a monster truck show, and more.

A family fun night will be held on Tuesday, July 11.

The fair runs from Saturday, July 8 through Saturday, July 15.

July 8 through July 15 in Proctorville, Ohio (Lawrence County Ohio Fair)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.