Lawrence County Fair to begin Saturday
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Fair kicks off this weekend in Proctorville, Ohio.
The eight days of fun include a demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, a pro wrestling show, a rodeo, a monster truck show, and more.
A family fun night will be held on Tuesday, July 11.
The fair runs from Saturday, July 8 through Saturday, July 15.
