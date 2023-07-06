Louisville Orchestra making tour stop in Ashland

Louisville Orchestra will be at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -

Graham Parker is the Chief Executive of the Louisville Orchestra and shares insights into the ground-breaking two-year tour of Kentucky, “In Harmony.”

Click here to reserve tickets to see the Louisville Orchestra Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.

For more information, visit: https://louisvilleorchestra.org/

