Louisville Orchestra making tour stop in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -

Graham Parker is the Chief Executive of the Louisville Orchestra and shares insights into the ground-breaking two-year tour of Kentucky, “In Harmony.”

Click here to reserve tickets to see the Louisville Orchestra Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.

For more information, visit: https://louisvilleorchestra.org/

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.