Man indicted in deadly hit-and-run crash

Rusty Rule
Rusty Rule(Portsmouth Police Department)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Oh., (WSAZ) - A Portsmouth, Ohio man has been indicted on charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in 2020.

Rusty Rule, 41, of Portsmouth, was indicted by a Scioto County Grand Jury on June 30, 2023. The indictment includes charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident. Rule was being held in the Scioto County jail on unrelated charges.

The charges stem from a crash on December 5, 2020 on 12th Street in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police said Richard Moon, of Portsmouth, was hit by a minivan while crossing the street. The driver did not stop. Moon died from his injuries on December 16, 2020.

Portsmouth Police said someone provided information to police about a possible person of interest, leading to investigators interviewing Rule. Officers said Rule confessed to the crime.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101.

