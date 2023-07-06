Metro 911 experiencing ‘text to 911′ technical issues

911 generic
911 generic(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro 911 in Kanawha County is having technical issues Wednesday night with its text to 911 service, the agency says.

It reports there is no estimated restoration at this time from the phone company.

Metro 911 dispatchers say anyone with an emergency can still call 911. The non-emergency number also can be called at 304-348-8111.

