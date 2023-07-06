New look Big 12 has WVU in last place

By Big 12 Conference
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS - For the first time since the Conference went to a divisionless format, Texas was picked atop the Conference’s 2023 preseason poll as voted on by media representatives. The Longhorns were slotted fourth in last year’s preseason poll behind Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. First-place votes were spread among six teams with Texas receiving 41 and a total of 886 points.

The reigning Big 12 Champion, Kansas State, placed second with 14 and 858 points. Oklahoma and Texas Tech each received four first-place votes with 758 and 729 points, respectively. TCU, coming off appearances in the Big 12 Championship Game and CFP National Championship Game, rounded out the top five with three first-place votes and 727 points.Baylor gathered 575 points to place sixth while Oklahoma State secured the final first-place vote with 470 points for seventh place.

The remaining positions were 8. UCF (463 points), 9. Kansas (461 points), 10. Iowa State (334 points), 11. BYU (318 points), 12. Houston (215 points), 13. Cincinnati (202 points) and 14. West Virginia (129 points).Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Old Trapper will be conducted next Wednesday and Thursday, July 12-13. Coverage from both days will be provided on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Texas (41), 886

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129

First-place votes in parenthesis.

