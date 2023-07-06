Opening of US 60 near Barboursville delayed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to a machinery breakdown, reopening of both lanes of US 60 near Billy Bob’s Wonderland in Barboursville has been delayed until approximately 11 a.m.

One lane of traffic will remain open.

Contractors have been paving a section of US 60 between Billy Bob’s and Ona Elementary School.

Work was done at night to minimize the impact on traffic.

Both lanes were expected to reopen by 7 a.m.

