Queen of Clean | Make your own windshield wiper fluid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What You Need:

• Rubbing alcohol

• Water

• Liquid dish soap

• Funnel

• Measuring cup

• Measuring utensil

How To:

1. Locate the windshield washer fluid container in your car.

2. Place a funnel on the opening, and pour in the following:

• 1 quart: rubbing alcohol

• 1 cup: water

• 2 tablespoons: liquid dish soap

3. Place cap back on tightly .

Drive around and it will mix the 3 ingredients up.

Notes:

This is good in weather as cold as 30 degrees below zero.

Linda says: a great money saver!

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

