Queen of Clean | Make your own windshield wiper fluid

What You Need:
• Rubbing alcohol
• Water
• Liquid dish soap
• Funnel
• Measuring cup
• Measuring utensil
How To:
1. Locate the windshield washer fluid container in your car.
2. Place a funnel on the opening, and pour in the following:
• 1 quart: rubbing alcohol
• 1 cup: water
• 2 tablespoons: liquid dish soap
3. Place cap back on tightly .
Drive around and it will mix the 3 ingredients up.
Notes:
This is good in weather as cold as 30 degrees below zero.
Linda says: a great money saver!
