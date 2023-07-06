Ripley July 4th Parade

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the 1870s, post Civil War, Ripley West Virginia, has hosted an Independence Day celebration.

Now more than 150 years later, the sign driving into Ripley proudly asserts Ripley as the host of the Largest Small Town American July 4th celebration.

Skeptical? Not Tony Cavalier who has made the trip along I-77 many times. Find why Tony says this is among his favorite parades of the entire year!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.