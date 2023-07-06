Ripley July 4th Parade

Small town America throws big time bash
Since the 1870s, post Civil War, Ripley West Virginia, has hosted an Independence Day celebration.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the 1870s, post Civil War, Ripley West Virginia, has hosted an Independence Day celebration.

Now more than 150 years later, the sign driving into Ripley proudly asserts Ripley as the host of the Largest Small Town American July 4th celebration.

Skeptical? Not Tony Cavalier who has made the trip along I-77 many times. Find why Tony says this is among his favorite parades of the entire year!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responds after a box truck overturns near Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
First responders on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Monday, July 3, in the 400 block...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Huntington Police
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Hazy Summer Heat
Fireworks display returns to Barboursville Park
Fireworks display returns to Barboursville Park

Latest News

Firefighters are reminding parents and guardians how dangerous it can be to leave a child in a...
High temperatures create risk for children left in cars
911 generic
Metro 911 experiencing ‘text to 911′ technical issues
Tropically hot day ends with thunder
First Warning Forecast
Firefighters are reminding parents and guardians how dangerous it can be to leave a child in a...
High temperatures create risk for kids in cars