Sewage smell near Gauley River concerns neighbors

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been almost a year since many parts of the region dealt with devastating flooding. As communities have worked to recover from the effects, neighbors in the town of Gauley Bridge have dealt with a lingering side effect of the floodwaters.

As the summer’s heat in the town has become more obvious, Sherman Pritt said Thursday, so has the smell of sewage running from Scrabble Creek into the Gauley River.

“It’s just very annoying to smell it all the time,” he said.

He said in the summer, he’ll often see people whitewater rafting in the river or see neighborhood kids fishing or swimming but said he’s had to discourage the activity.

“When you drop by the bridge, you can smell and if you just look directly over the bridge, you can actually see where it’s coming out of the ground. There’s toilet paper all around it. It’s just really nasty.”

Pritt said he expressed his concerns at a recent Town Hall meeting but had been told local agencies had been in a standstill regarding money to assist in fixing the problem.

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue stopped by the Kanawha Falls Public Service District Thursday to see what has been done.

The agency’s Chairman, Jonathan Grose, was out of the office but confirmed in a phone call that the sewer line cracked during a flood in the Canelton section of the county late last summer and that sewage had since been leaking into the creek.

Grose also said the PSD had been in contact with multiple state agencies regarding safety guidelines, and FEMA had been notified as soon as the line had burst. Grose also described the broken line as a “FEMA project.”

Donahue reached out to FEMA with several questions about the line.

Charlie Elison, a spokesperson for District 3, said in part in a statement:

“FEMA is not responsible for performing the physical work related to public assistance projects. FEMA provides policy and regulatory guidance and reimbursement for eligible repair projects submitted by West Virginia under the Public Assistance Program (Assistance for Governments and Private Non-Profits After a Disaster).”

Long term, FEMA may be able to provide hazard mitigation funding under the public assistance program for long-term solutions that can reduce the impact of disasters in the future. Additionally, there are disaster and non-disaster grants available through FEMA and other federal agencies to reduce the impacts of future disasters.

Donahue reached out to Kanawha Falls PSD again and is awaiting a response.

Meantime, Pritt said he just wants to restore the quality of life for himself and his neighbors.

“I still want my town to be a great town. So I really want to look after the people that don’t know about this water leak,” he said. “To me, I don’t feel like that should be something that’s being waited for. It should be fixed immediately.”

