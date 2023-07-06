Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responds after a box truck overturns near Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
First responders on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Monday, July 3, in the 400 block...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Huntington Police
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Hazy Summer Heat
Crash closes part of Putnam County roadway
Crash closes part of Putnam County roadway

Latest News

A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Body found in Boone County, sheriff says
Rusty Rule
Man indicted in deadly hit-and-run crash