Summer weekend forecast, hot & thunder!

Thundershowers ebb hot spell
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late afternoon Thursday temperatures crested at 90 degrees across the region as a bit of summer sizzle has arrived after a tame June. Naturally as the heat and humidity hit a crescendo, the clouds towered and led to the formation of thunderheads. While the showers were garden variety in nature, there were several lightning strikes typical of a summer in the jungle!

Tonight showers will wind down around sunset then overnight patchy fog will form where it rained. Lows will bottom near 70. Friday hot sunshine will take over and temperatures will jump back into the upper 80s as we prep for the start of the Putnam Fair in Eleanor, Live on the Levee in Charleston and Ninth Street Live in Huntington.

By the weekend, Saturday will heat toward 90 with plenty of sunshine. We will watch for the risk of a thundershower by evening. Sunday will feature a better risk of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will back off to the low to mid 80s.

