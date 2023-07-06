Westbound lane closed after I-64 crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have blocked the fast lane of I-64 near Nitro at mile marker 46 after a crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes and multiple cars were involved.

Traffic is moving, but slow in the area.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

Further information has not been reported.

