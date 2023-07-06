Westbound lane closed after I-64 crash

Emergency crews respond to an accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 on Thursday, July 6.
Emergency crews respond to an accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 on Thursday, July 6.(WV 511)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have blocked the fast lane of I-64 near Nitro at mile marker 46 after a crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes and multiple cars were involved.

Traffic is moving, but slow in the area.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

Further information has not been reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responds after a box truck overturns near Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
Box truck goes over hill, shuts down road
Car and train collide in Cabell County
3 sent to hospital after car and train collide
First responders on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Monday, July 3, in the 400 block...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Huntington Police
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Hazy Summer Heat

Latest News

Options for student debt forgiveness after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Options for student debt forgiveness after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Body found in Boone County, sheriff says
Rusty Rule
Man indicted in deadly hit-and-run crash
WVU Football sends 5 to Big 12 Media Days - WDTV Sports
New look Big 12 has WVU in last place