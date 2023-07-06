Woman dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Putnam County that killed one woman and seriously injured another.

The crash happened July 5 in the Red House area of the county around 4:30 p.m.

Troopers said Lisa Henry, 62, of Dunbar, crossed the centerline and hit another car. Henry was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to WVSP. Troopers said a woman driving the car Henry crashed into suffered serious injuries.

Investigators believe Henry was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

