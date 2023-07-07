3H weather for kids in 4H at the county fair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second weekend of July has arrived and with it comes the promise of hot days and thunder. After all, July is often the wettest and hottest month of the season. So kudos to Mother Nature for following the script as we combat the heat with fluids on Saturday then navigate around downpours on Sunday.

Tonight, a fresh northwest breeze is clearing the air out and dropping the humidity after a near 90m degree day. Walking the midway at the Putnam Fair, the descriptor “fair at the fair” is perfect! Evening temperatures will fall thru the 80s into the 70s at sundown. Lows by dawn will bottom at 65 with patchy dense fog.

Saturday will turn into a steam bath type day with hazy sunshine, heat and humidity. Highs will make 90. Saturday night we will track some evening storms inf rom the west. Timing will be important for night number one of the Lawrence Fair in Proctorville. Heat lightning for some and a downpour for others seem likely.

Sunday we will be on gully washer watch with an afternoon downpour or two likely. The risk of a cloudburst will need to be monitored closely for possible high water. Highs will make the low to mid 80.

Quieter weather will see temperatures start in the 80s next week then rise back to 90.

