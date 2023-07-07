Eighth gun seized at CRW breaks yearly airport record

According to a report, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is on pace to seize a record number of guns this year.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As airline travelers start to rebound to the numbers seen before the pandemic, nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is on track to set a record for the number of firearms seized from passenger carry-on bags.

As of July 7, TSA agents at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) have stopped eight guns from going through their security checkpoint. It breaks a record of seven guns set in 2019.

Across the nation, the TSA has seized more than 3,300 guns from carry-on bags, If trends continue at the current pace, it could set a record.

“We love to see people traveling again, we’re excited to see so many people traveling this summer, but we just want to remind passengers to please check your bags before traveling, make sure you check with those TSA procedures, and follow guidelines for your firearms,” said Paige Withrow, an airport spokesperson.

The firearm found Wednesday is the second gun discovered by agents just this month.

“It can not only cause you to miss your flight, delay flights, but there’s also some civil penalties that go along with having a firearm unchecked on one of your bags,” Withrow said. “TSA and our police department do a great job of working together to find these when it does happen.”

Lisa Farbstein, TSA’s Northeast spokesperson, said when a gun is found on a security conveyor belt, it’s removed by airport police and lines in a security checkpoint are halted. The TSA will then conduct an investigation, and local law enforcement will determine the potential penalties, based on the circumstances of the situation.

A firearm can be taken on a flight, but it has to be declared at the airline check-in desk and in a checked, secured bag unloaded.

“The best thing that you can do as a passenger is err on the side of caution [and look ahead],” Withrow said. “Check with TSA to make sure that it’s properly stored and then when you get to the airport, go to your airline counter and check with them, as well, and make sure that everything is declared.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

