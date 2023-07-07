Fire crews respond to vacant house fires in Institute

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters in Institute spent Friday morning battling fires at vacant homes.

The fires were reported at King Street and Smith Avenue.

Firefighters, EMS crews, and police officers responded to the scene.

At least two vacant homes caught fire.

Further information has not been released.

