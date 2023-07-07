First Warning Forecast | Hazy, Hot, & Humid...Rain free (for now)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High pressure will dominate over much of the area for the next 48 hours or so. However, this will quickly move itself off to the east. As this does this, southerly winds will allow for warmer air to be pushed into the overall area for the day on Wednesday, bringing back chances of 90 degree weather once again.

Eventually, a large area of broad low pressure will begin to affect the overall area. This should bring back chances of storms for the morning and midday hours of Thursday. One or two of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, but we’re ultimately not expecting anything to be severe over the widespread area. Isolated showers should be expected to continue over the general area for Friday, but it’s not looking too overall widespread.

Saturday, another batch of storms should roll on through during the afternoon along a front. This should be the best chances of showers and storms over the next 7 days. Once again, things will begin to clear out Sunday into Monday, with temps becoming cooler on Sunday rather than Monday.

