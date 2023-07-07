First Warning Forecast | Hazy, Hot, & Humid...Rain free (for now)

Storms eventually...
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High pressure will dominate over much of the area for the next 48 hours or so. However, this will quickly move itself off to the east. As this does this, southerly winds will allow for warmer air to be pushed into the overall area for the day on Wednesday, bringing back chances of 90 degree weather once again.

Eventually, a large area of broad low pressure will begin to affect the overall area. This should bring back chances of storms for the morning and midday hours of Thursday. One or two of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, but we’re ultimately not expecting anything to be severe over the widespread area. Isolated showers should be expected to continue over the general area for Friday, but it’s not looking too overall widespread.

Saturday, another batch of storms should roll on through during the afternoon along a front. This should be the best chances of showers and storms over the next 7 days. Once again, things will begin to clear out Sunday into Monday, with temps becoming cooler on Sunday rather than Monday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Both I-64 East lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Inching Hotter, But The Sun Still Shines
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Monday Midday Forecast - Jul 10
First Warning Forecast | A Welcome Break