Former KSP Trooper dies

Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.(Trooper Jacobs)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Former KSP Trooper Will Pope died early Thursday morning.

KSP Post 10 Public Information Officer Trooper Shane Jacobs confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Pope graduated with KSP Cadet Class 94 on October 28, 2016.

Trooper Jacobs said that Pope served as a trooper from October 2016 to December 2019.

Following his resignation, he went to work as a lineman.

He also previously served as a patrolman with the Harlan Police Department.

Trooper Jacobs said in the post, “He will be missed by his law enforcement brothers and sisters. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

