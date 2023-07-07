Free garden plant starts from the The Photosynthesizing Farmer

Abby will be set up at The Wild Ramp Saturday at 8 a.m.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As part of Abby Roe’s initiative to help fight food insecurity, she has been growing plant starts to share with the community.

Abby, aka The Photosynthesizing Farmer, has over 100 starts ready to share for FREE this Saturday.

A.D. Lewis will be taking some of the starts, and the rest are available to anyone in the community.

She will be set up at The Wild Ramp this Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Click here to follow along with The Photosynthesizing Farmer.

Free garden plant starts from the The Photosynthesizing Farmer(wsaz)

