Indoor putt-putt course opens in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a new place for putt-putt lovers to test their skills.

Reed’s Entertainment on Friday opened their brand new indoor putt-putt course off the Teays Valley exit in Liberty Square.

Owner Brian Reed says this project has been in the works for years.

“This was kind of the dream. I got my master’s in 2018 ... the thought process was (that) I am ready to open up my own business,” Reed said.

Reed said he has heard a lot of feedback from the community, who he says are very excited for the course to open.

“I think I’ve heard about 200 times this is something that’s been needed around this area,” Reed said.

