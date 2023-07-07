Lincoln County High School football field renovations underway

By Adriana Doria
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It will be the first of its kind for Lincoln County High School. As renovations continue, a large area of gravel will soon be a full-turfed football field and six-lane track, according to Austin Lucas, Chief Financial Officer of Lincoln County Schools.

“There was nothing here but a grass field and two goal posts for years and years and years,” Lucas said. “I graduated from Lincoln County. We never had anything like this.”

Lincoln County High School has never had a proper football field, but after this project and renovation, they will soon have that and much more. Lucas says this will help level the playing field as they compete in their conference.

“All the other teams and facilities have tracks and football fields, and now we are going to have the same thing as those that we are competing against,” he said.

The new field is not just an asset to the football players, it’s for the entire county to enjoy.

“When you have nice things for your kids and nice things in the community for people to come out and watch a ballgame, an event, or even host an event, it makes everything better in the community,” Brad Likens, the athletic director and head football coach at Lincoln County High School, said.

This new football field and facility will create a lasting impact and legacy for Lincoln County Schools, its players, and the community. Renovations for the field are expected to be completed by the start of the school year and football season.

“Its an exciting time, in my opinion for the community. I think its going to be a fixture for years to come,” Lucas said.

