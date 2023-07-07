Paralympic hopeful finds joy in embracing her identity

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is hoping to be part of Team USA at the Paralympics next year in France.

Kendra Herber is a teacher, mother, author, model, and now a triathlete - cycling, running, and swimming.

Qualifying starts in July but Kendra can’t help talking about her new-found purpose.

“I was really self-conscious growing up. I didn’t have much confidence. I always tried to hide my leg. And, I want to now broadcast it,” she said.

Kendra was born with a right leg condition that couldn’t be fixed. She lost part of her leg at 2 years old.

“I know, like, the doctors, when I was two, they told my parents, ‘I don’t think she’ll ever run.’ And now, it’s like, look at me now,” she said.

In her mid-30s, Kendra started running down a dream.

“I put my life into this, like, there’s so many sacrifices and every single day is a triathlon. I’m living and breathing this,” Kendra said.

She is a para-triathlete with a top-five finish in the World Championships and now she’s chasing a spot on Team USA in the Paralympics.

“For me to get there, it’s just- all of this was not for nothing. I know it won’t be anyway, even if I don’t get in. I’ve changed as a person, hopefully, I’ve helped other people too, but this would just be the icing on the cake,” Kendra said.

“That’s what this sport is all about - is showing to the world what these amazing people are doing to overcome what they’re going through,” Dr. Angel Velazquez said.

Travel and technology are expensive and that’s why Dr. Velazquez and OrthoCincy are helping sponsor Kendra’s quest.

“And, I think it’s good we’re giving her the platform to be exposed and to be known by others and, hopefully, her story is going to motivate somebody else,” Dr. Velazquez said.

Kendra’s story led to a book she wrote about embracing herself, joy, and her identity.

“I think the joy comes from knowing my purpose. A little kid could be watching the Paralympics and see me one day and know, ‘Oh, I could do that if she’s doing that.’ It’s just the disabled community in general. I’ve been really connected, whereas before I wasn’t and now I’m super proud of it and that is the joy that I find in the background, so if ever I don’t want to get up and train, I just think of my purpose,” she said.

The window to qualify for the Paralympics starts now and Kendra says she thinks she has a really good chance.

