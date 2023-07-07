Safety lapses contributed to deadly Optima Plant explosion, report says

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is went into effect after an explosion at the Chemours Dupont...
A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is went into effect after an explosion at the Chemours Dupont plant in Belle, W.Va. in 2020.(WSAZ with permission)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal investigation has found safety lapses contributed to an explosion that happened at a chemical plant in Kanawha County.

The incident occurred December 8, 2020, at the Optima Plant in Belle.

Regulators propose fine for fatal blast at chemical plant

It killed a 42-year-old man from Hurricane, West Virginia.

UPDATE | Name released of person killed in chemical plant explosion

The report released this week by the US Chemical Safety Board blamed those involved, saying they lacked knowledge of the potential risk, did not effectively assess the potential hazards, and used equipment not designed.

The report also calls upon OSHA and EPA to adopt tougher regulations.

Along with the loss of life, the explosion caused $33.1 million in property damage.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Putt-putt course to open Friday in Putnam County
Indoor putt-putt course to open in Putnam County
Opening of US 60 near Barboursville delayed
Rusty Rule
Man indicted in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

'Bright Star' with Alchemy Theatre
‘Bright Star’ with Alchemy Theatre
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen's Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Types of microneedling with Living Well Aesthetics
Types of microneedling with Living Well Aesthetics
Village of Coal Grove hires code enforcement officer
Village of Coal Grove hires code enforcement officer