Safety tech tips while traveling
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Most of us are looking forward to getting away this summer – even if it’s just a quick trip to a neighboring city or state.
The last thing you want to worry about is cyber security while you’re traveling.
Tech expert, Sharonaka Earp from AT&T, joined Taylor and Martina to walk viewers through easy tech safety tips we can all use this summer.
For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/
Click here for summer travel trends for 2023.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.