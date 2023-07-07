West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of America’s oldest five and dime stores in located in Harrisville West Virginia. (Most online sources credit Berdine’s as the oldest dime store in the country)

Berdine’s five and dime has been operating continuously since 1908.

The leap into the past comes with bulk candies, tin toys and even a nose flute or two.

The Berdine family owned and operated the store from its founding until 1983.

The business transferred to the Six family, and they have been continuing the legacy of the store ever since.

Store manager Karen Harper said she enjoys interacting with and seeing the reaction from people of all ages.

“A lot of them come in that are older, they remember. So, it’s great memories for them. The kids make lots of fun, lots of noise, a lot of hands-on, we let that all happen in the aisle over there. And the grown-ups have as much fun as the kids with the toys.”

Harper added that Harrisville is a small town with a big history.

