West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”

Berdine’s five and dime has been operating continuously since 1908.
The business transferred to the Six family, and they have been continuing the legacy of the store ever since.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of America’s oldest five and dime stores in located in Harrisville West Virginia. (Most online sources credit Berdine’s as the oldest dime store in the country)

Berdine’s five and dime has been operating continuously since 1908.

The leap into the past comes with bulk candies, tin toys and even a nose flute or two.

The Berdine family owned and operated the store from its founding until 1983.

The business transferred to the Six family, and they have been continuing the legacy of the store ever since.

Store manager Karen Harper said she enjoys interacting with and seeing the reaction from people of all ages.

“A lot of them come in that are older, they remember. So, it’s great memories for them. The kids make lots of fun, lots of noise, a lot of hands-on, we let that all happen in the aisle over there. And the grown-ups have as much fun as the kids with the toys.”

Harper added that Harrisville is a small town with a big history.

Store details can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmad Abdullah, 25, of Detroit was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on July...
Huntington Police releases bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
It's like a home break-in version of "Lassie."
Dog of burglary suspect leads deputies to stolen property
Brandon Boucher, 22 of Leon, WV is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.
Man arrested for attempting to solicit minor
Body found in Nicholas County identified
Body found in Nicholas County identified

Latest News

Investigators said Marlana Adkins and Vaughan were found parked at an Advance Auto Parts after...
Second suspect charged in officer-involved shooting
Addiction Recovery Care | Mental health and addiction
Addiction Recovery Care | Mental health and addiction
Simpson Dental | Overcoming dental anxiety
Simpson Dental | Overcoming dental anxiety
Embracing train travel this summer
Embracing train travel this summer
Summer beauty trends
Summer beauty trends