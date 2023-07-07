Window-washing superhero team create smiles at children’s hospital

Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital...
Superheroes visited pediatric patients and their families at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) on Friday, July 7, 2023. Employees from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, wore their favorite superhero suits and cleaned windows while patients and staff watched from inside.(Mountain Health Network)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, several superheroes took a break from fighting crime to wash windows and warm hearts in Huntington.

Batman, Black Panther, Iron Man, Shuri, Spider-Man, Thor, and Superman swooped in and scaled the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

Several the special guests from High Access/Central Window Cleaning, a Cleveland-based company, paid a special visit inside the hospital, while others rappelled down the hospital’s exterior walls to wave to patients from outside of their window.

Following the window washing, the superheroes visited the hospital’s outdoor playground for arts and crafts with patients, staff, and their families.

“When we first hosted our superhero window washers several years ago, our patients and staff absolutely loved it,” said Melanie Akers, HFCH director. “We have an excellent Child Life Department that helps plan events like these for our youngest patients, and we are always looking for fun, innovative ways to engage our kids and make their hospital experience as positive as possible.”

“Our team truly enjoyed bringing smiles and laughter to the pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital,” said Daryl Oehlstrom, director of high-rise with High Access/Central Window Cleaning. “Whether their stays in the hospital are just for a few days or long term, we know these children deserve all the fun and enjoyment we can provide.”

“We plan to invite these superheroes back each year, unless they are busy saving the world, of course,” Akers said.

