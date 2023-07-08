‘Compassion Closet’ library program helps community stock up on necessities

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From a toothbrush to a bottle of shampoo, at the Cross Lanes Public Library, they wanted to find a way to help the community with the little things they may need -- leading to the creation of the Compassion Closet.

Creator Jessica Plants said they’re two years in and have been making a difference in the community.

“The library is more than a place for just books; we do so many different things,” she said. “We want to be kind of like a community hub.

Funded through donations, the idea started when middle schoolers would come and ask for Band-Aids, Plants said.

With the support of the library and fellow workers, the program continues to grow.

“It’s been amazing,” library worker Olivia Bradshaw said. “We’ve had days where somebody has literally come up and asked for a bag, we’ve provided that bag, and within five minutes somebody will come in and give us $5 towards the program.”

Plants said some people wish to stay anonymous, so they put cards throughout the library that allow people to check off the items they need and hand them to a librarian so they can get their stuff.

Anyone interested in donating can stop by the library.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.