Cyclists plan to honor fallen officers, announce EKY stops

Photo of Kentucky Brotherhood cycling.
Photo of Kentucky Brotherhood cycling.
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - A group of cyclists will bike nearly 300 miles to honor 18 fallen first responders and officers from 2022.

The group is called “Kentucky Brotherhood”. Each year, the cyclists visit cities that lost first responders in the line of duty.

“This is not about us. It’s about the families and the officers that were lost in the line of duty. It’s also about the police department families as well,” said Matt Grogan, who also serves as Deputy Fire Chief of the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

The ride will start in Middlesboro and make stops in London, Hazard and Prestonsburg. The bike ride will end in Pikeville.

Grogan added the ride will take four days, and the group will cover around 70 miles each day. So far, more than 30 riders have signed up.

“A little bit of pain we may feel on the bicycle in a day is nothing what these families are living with on a daily basis,” Grogan said.

In London, Officer Logan Medlock was killed in October of 2022 when his car was hit by a drunk driver. The cyclists plan to stop at the site where the crash happened. The group plans to ride through London and Middlesboro on July 19.

The bikers will stop in Hazard on July 20. Finally, the group will ride through Prestonsburg and Pikeville on July 22.

London Police Department Major Randy Medlock, Logan’s father, said all first responders, families and community members are invited to come out and support the riders.

You can find more information about the ride here.

