Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp

Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp(Federal Bureau of Prisons)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate has walked away from the satellite camp next to the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution and is missing.

Around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Emanuel Cervantes was discovered missing from the facility. Cervantes was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 180-month sentence for attempt and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Cervantes is described as 31 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 and weighs about 165 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation also was started.

Anyone with information about Cervantes is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 606-657-1128 or their local 911 agency.

The satellite camp at FCI Ashland is a minimum security facility and currently houses 151 male offenders, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Putt-putt course to open Friday in Putnam County
Indoor putt-putt course to open in Putnam County
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say
Rusty Rule
Man indicted in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Security deficiencies at Kanawha County Judicial Annex addressed
Security deficiencies at Kanawha County Judicial Annex addressed
Security deficiencies at Kanawha County Judicial Annex addressed
Security deficiencies at Kanawha County Judicial Annex addressed
Hometown Hero | Bentely Neal
Hometown Hero I Bentely Neal
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 7-7-23