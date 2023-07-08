Hot start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summertime heat continues on Saturday as high temperatures push towards 90 degrees again in the afternoon. However, the humidity remains at a tolerable level and may not be as noticeable as in recent days. This changes on Sunday when an approaching cold front brings in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will also allow scattered showers and storms to form, some which could contain heavy rain. After the front passes, the heat quickly builds back towards the middle of the upcoming week.

Saturday morning starts with sunshine and areas of fog. Temperatures have leveled out comfortably in the mid 60s.

Saturday afternoon turns partly cloudy and hot as high temperatures top out around 90 degrees. Much of the day stays dry, though a few dying showers could clip parts of Ohio and eastern Kentucky during the evening hours.

Showers are more likely after dark and overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall in the more humid atmosphere. High temperatures only rise to around 80 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday stay mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures top out in the mid 80s on Monday, upper 80s on Tuesday, and low 90s on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s both days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.