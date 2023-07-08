Security deficiencies at Kanawha County Judicial Annex addressed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, a topic on the agenda was security deficiencies at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex.

Commissioner Ben Salango said addressing the compromises in security is the commission’s top priority.

“I think Judge Douglas is very correct that there are some deficiencies in security,” Salango said.

Family Court Judge Douglas brought the matter up at Thursday’s commission meeting.

“It primarily rests with parking and entrance into the building. Obviously, we cannot go into detail about what those security issues are,” Salango said.

He said an architect has been hired to look at the problem.

“Some of it will be easy, some of it will be a little more expensive, but it all needs to be addressed,” Salango said. “It is not uncommon to have threats. I know many of the circuit judges have had threats, so we want to make sure that we take all precautions that we can. Particularly when you are dealing with family judges and they’re very emotional issues.”

Judge Douglas, the Kanawha County Commission, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say they have addressed any perceived deficiencies in security.

“We have a lot of deputies over there now, we have security measures in place. There are some gaps, and our goal is to fill in those gaps,” Salango said.

The project is one of two that needs to be addressed at the Judicial Annex. A new law will add an eighth circuit court judge and three more magistrate judges in Kanawha County, starting in 2025.

The county is hiring another architect to handle space issues in the building.

“We are adding that all into one plan, so we are trying to have the architects work together,” Salango said.

