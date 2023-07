Upcoming road closures announced in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The city of Charleston has announced the following road closures from Saturday, July 8, through Saturday, July 15:

Uncle Woody’s Summer Sunset Soiree WHEN: Saturday, July 8 | 4 p.m. – midnight. WHERE: Elizabeth Street, from Lee Street to Washington Street, East

CAMC Foundation’s Fundraiser Gala WHEN: Saturday, July 8 | 4 p.m. – midnight. WHERE: Leon Sullivan Way (lane closest to Clay Center), from Washington Street East to Lee Street, East Lee Street, East (lane closest to Clay Center), from Leon Sullivan Way to Brooks Street

Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention WHEN: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9 | 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. (daily). WHERE: Clendenin Street, from Quarrier to Lee Street (one lane open)

Public Courts Tennis Tournament WHEN: Saturday, July 8 – Saturday, July 15 | 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (daily). WHERE: Venable Avenue, from 35th Street to 37th Street

Prepped and Polished Outreach and Hiring Event WHEN: Monday, July 10 | 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. WHERE: Leon Sullivan Way (East Side Lane), from Smith Street to 426 Leon Sullivan Way

