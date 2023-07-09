Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wi (WXIX) - Reds star rookie Elly De La Cruz did something that hasn’t been done in more than 100 years in the Reds 8-5 win over the Brewers on Saturday.

De La Cruz became the first Reds player to steal second base, third base and home plate in the same inning since 1919. He did it in the seventh inning after driving in the go-ahead run with two outs to put the Reds on top 6-5. He then stole three bases to give the Reds a 7-5 lead.

"I never thought I'd see somebody steal home in a game. What? I was speechless."



Will Benson on @BallySportsCIN after the whole team, including Elly, tried to interview him. #Reds @fox19 pic.twitter.com/6bybqcRqS1 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 9, 2023

ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLE EVERY BASE@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/FrDKGn3pwl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2023

Joey Votto continued to display his power in the win with a three-run home run. Seven of Votto’s 14 hits since coming off the injured list on Jun 19 have been home runs. Will Benson also had a solo home run.

The Reds and Brewers will meet again on Sunday for the series at 2:10 p.m. in the final game before the MLB All-Star break.

With a two-game lead in first place in the division, the Reds are guaranteed to be in first place at the break for the first time since the 2010 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.