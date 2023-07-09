Elly-Mania reaches historic levels as Reds win in Milwaukee

Reds third base Elly De La Cruz has brought them within 1 run in the bottom of the third inning.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wi (WXIX) - Reds star rookie Elly De La Cruz did something that hasn’t been done in more than 100 years in the Reds 8-5 win over the Brewers on Saturday.

De La Cruz became the first Reds player to steal second base, third base and home plate in the same inning since 1919. He did it in the seventh inning after driving in the go-ahead run with two outs to put the Reds on top 6-5. He then stole three bases to give the Reds a 7-5 lead.

Joey Votto continued to display his power in the win with a three-run home run. Seven of Votto’s 14 hits since coming off the injured list on Jun 19 have been home runs. Will Benson also had a solo home run.

The Reds and Brewers will meet again on Sunday for the series at 2:10 p.m. in the final game before the MLB All-Star break.

With a two-game lead in first place in the division, the Reds are guaranteed to be in first place at the break for the first time since the 2010 season.

