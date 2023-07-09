Ky. couple gets engaged at concert, video goes viral

He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she ‘just said yes.’
He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she 'just said yes.'
He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she 'just said yes.'(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, (WKYT) - Ana Stone and Tyler Brown have been dating for a little over a year. Brown was living with Stone’s best friend and her boyfriend when the two first met. They eventually started dating.

Stone is a long-time Swiftie. The first time she saw Taylor Swift perform live was at ‘The Eras Tour’ in Nashville. A month later, she saw Swift again in Cincinnati. This time, she and Brown went to the show together.

Videos of Taylor Swift fans being proposed to as the singer performs her song ‘Love Story’ have been all over TikTok since the tour started.

“I always would hope that would happen to me but I didn’t think it ever would,” said Ana Stone.

At the concert in Cincinnati, Stone was focused on Taylor Swift. Brown stood next to her, nervously waiting for the ninth song on the setlist to begin.

“It was song number eight. Lord have mercy, the butterflies were coming. My hands were sweaty. My stomach was a mess. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to cry or throw up. I couldn’t look at her,” said Tyler Brown.

Brown had spent weeks memorizing Taylor Swift lyrics on his way to work. At the concert, he asked the strangers around him to capture the moment for him and Ana.

“I’m just watching Taylor and I kept trying to sing to him but he wouldn’t look at me because he was too nervous. I didn’t know why,” said Stone.

Then, it all made sense. She turned to Brown and saw him down on one knee, as Swift sang the lyrics:

“He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring

And said, ‘Marry me, Juliet. You’ll never have to be alone.”

“That’s when I freaked out and started crying,” said Stone. “It was amazing because it was already gonna be the best night of my life. I had no idea that it would actually be the best night of my life.”

She said yes. “I got this one right. I nailed it,” said Brown.

Stone shared the video on TikTok and it went viral. The video has nearly 8 million views and more than 1 million likes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Bob Huggins is demanding his job back according to reports
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Neighbors reaction to inmate escape
Fishing forecast | July 8, 2023
Fishing forecast | July 8, 2023
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Boy finds Lost Blanket
Boy Finds Lost Blanket Thanks to Community Support
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Scott Depot Apartment fire
Scott Depot Apartment fire
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Neighbors reaction to inmate escape