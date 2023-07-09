One person dead in stabbing

One person is dead after a stabbing in Boone County.
By Willard Ferguson and Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a stabbing along the 7000 block of Camp Creek Road in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the 911 call came in just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening from inside the house.

They said as they arrived they performed lifesaving procedures on the victim but were unsuccessful.

One person is in custody.

Other people were in the home at the time the call was made.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are investigating the stabbing.

We will continue to update you the WSAZ app as more information is released in the investigation.

