Showery finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While parts of Ohio and eastern Kentucky were clipped with showers Saturday afternoon, most areas stayed dry due to the drier and more stable air in place. This changes on Sunday as humidity increases and a cold front approaches, providing the necessary ingredients for showers and storms. The day does not look to be a total washout, but occasional showers and storms can be expected throughout the day. Then, a few dry days are expected as the heat builds back towards midweek. Renewed rain and storm chances only look to take a slight edge off the heat heading into the upcoming weekend.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Saturday night as rain chances increase into Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, the day starts cloudy with widespread showers and a few storms, especially around sunrise. From mid to late morning, there will be a brief break in precipitation before new scattered showers and storms form around midday and continue for the rest of the day. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall leading to local high water. Temperatures stay around 80 degrees in the afternoon, but the humidity will be higher.

Showers and storms fade Sunday night with breaks in the clouds. This will allow areas of fog to form over the damp ground. Low temperatures drop comfortably to the low 60s.

Monday through Wednesday stay mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures top out in the mid 80s on Monday, upper 80s on Tuesday, and low 90s on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s each day.

