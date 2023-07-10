Accident involving tractor-trailer shuts down lane of I-64

Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-64.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 178 just past the Industrial Parkway exit.

One lane is currently shut down.

Norton Branch Fire Rescue and the Grayson Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials say the tractor-trailer traveled through the guardrail and rolled down the hillside.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.

No word on the driver’s condition.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Inmate on the run after 24 hours
Bob Huggins is demanding his job back according to reports
Nine people were shot after a man opened fire on a crowd in downtown Cleveland. One of the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

Latest News

Fire reported in Sissonville
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Sunday Night Forecast - Jul 9
Andy's Sunday Night Forecast - Jul 9