Accident involving tractor-trailer shuts down lane of I-64

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-64.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 178 just past the Industrial Parkway exit.

One lane is currently shut down.

Norton Branch Fire Rescue and the Grayson Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials say the tractor-trailer traveled through the guardrail and rolled down the hillside.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.

No word on the driver’s condition.

Further information has not been released.

