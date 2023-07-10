Community working together to support the victims of the Putnam County apartment fire

By Adriana Doria
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than two dozen residents of Devonshire Apartments in Putnam County lost their homes after a fire broke out when lightning struck the building. While there were no injuries reported, the residents lost everything in the fire -- with most not having anywhere to stay. But the community is stepping up to help in this time of tragedy.

The Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Hurricane is offering anyone displaced by the fire, rooms at a discounted rate so they have somewhere to stay in their time of need.

“We have had several come in and take advantage. We are just going to take it day by day because I don’t think they know how long they are going to have to stay , but the community has given us so much and they have been so good to us that it was a no-brainer to do what we can to get them in,” said Michael Moses, general manager at the Wingate Wyndham Hotel.

And the hotel’s discounted offer stands for as long as it takes for those who are displaced to get back on their feet.

“If it turns out they need it for a few months while its being rebuilt, we will figure out a way to make it work,” Moses said.

The American Red Cross also stepped in to assist and are currently in the process of calling all those impacted by the fire to ensure their needs have been met, said Erica Mani, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross.

“We have completed about half of the units that were impacted and we are working to contact everyone of them today and tomorrow to ensure that they receive that Red Cross assistance and case work support,” Mani said.

She said she is thrilled to see the community coming together to help out.

“To see local businesses and the apartment management, everyone coming together to make sure that they are putting these folks front and center, has just been outstanding and it’s a testament to how strong our community is,” she said.

