FDA approves drug for early stages of Alzheimer’s

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of a drug that’s been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is hope. This is a big hope,” said Sharon Covert of the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

That’s what many people are calling the newly FDA approved drug Leqembi for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

“It’s the first traditional approval by the FDA,” Covert said. She has been following the developments of the drug closely, waiting for FDA approval.

“It can delay progression of the disease, maybe five and a half months or so. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) has said it would cover something that had full FDA approval,” said Covert. “It’s a whole new world today.”

Leqembi previously not having coverage from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid was a big deterrent for some who qualify for the drug.

“A lot of people have said, well when will we get it? This is a medication administered by infusion therapy through an IV,” said Covert. “Because there was no coverage for this it was like, well why would we get geared up to do it? Well now, I think a lot of people are going to get geared up.”

This medication is not to be looked at as a cure, but a way to give those with Alzheimer’s more time with their loved ones.

“If I have this disease, I could stop the progression,” said Covert. “I don’t have to ignore it, I could stop it or slow it down and give myself more time to make plans. Then it becomes more real.”

Plus, more time to wait to see what other breakthroughs could be in store for a cure.

This drug isn’t for anyone with Alzheimer’s, only for those in the early stages. You have to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s to be a candidate for the medication.

