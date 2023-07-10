FDA approves drug for early stages of Alzheimer’s

Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA...
FDA approves drug for early stages of Alzheimer’s(Source: Eisai/CNN)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Food and Drug Administration has announced its approval of a drug that’s been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is hope. This is a big hope,” said Sharon Covert of the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

That’s what many people are calling the newly FDA approved drug Leqembi for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

“It’s the first traditional approval by the FDA,” Covert said. She has been following the developments of the drug closely, waiting for FDA approval.

“It can delay progression of the disease, maybe five and a half months or so. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) has said it would cover something that had full FDA approval,” said Covert. “It’s a whole new world today.”

Leqembi previously not having coverage from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid was a big deterrent for some who qualify for the drug.

“A lot of people have said, well when will we get it? This is a medication administered by infusion therapy through an IV,” said Covert. “Because there was no coverage for this it was like, well why would we get geared up to do it? Well now, I think a lot of people are going to get geared up.”

This medication is not to be looked at as a cure, but a way to give those with Alzheimer’s more time with their loved ones.

“If I have this disease, I could stop the progression,” said Covert. “I don’t have to ignore it, I could stop it or slow it down and give myself more time to make plans. Then it becomes more real.”

Plus, more time to wait to see what other breakthroughs could be in store for a cure.

This drug isn’t for anyone with Alzheimer’s, only for those in the early stages. You have to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s to be a candidate for the medication.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Inmate on the run after 24 hours
Bob Huggins is demanding his job back according to reports
Nine people were shot after a man opened fire on a crowd in downtown Cleveland. One of the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

Latest News

Woman pleads guilty in fatal arson investigation
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Accident involving tractor-trailer shuts down lane of I-64
Fire reported in Sissonville
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 10th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast