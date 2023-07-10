Fire reported in Sissonville

(mgn)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a reported fire along Upper Falcon Drive and Edens Fork Road in Sissonville.

According to dispatchers, members of the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Malden Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County EMS are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

