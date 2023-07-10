Kentuckians can start betting on sports in less than 60 days

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentuckians can make their first-ever sports bets in Kentucky in less than 60 days.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and lawmakers to make the announcement on Monday.

The announcement followed the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, where members unanimously approved emergency administrative regulations that will govern sports wagering. The Governor then immediately signed the regulations at the Red Mile, a gaming and racing venue that is eligible to apply to be a sports betting location.

Retail locations are set to open Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, just in time for the NFL kick-off, tailgating and the college football season, followed by mobile applications on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

“This is a historic day for our commonwealth – sports wagering will open for the first time in Kentucky in less than 60 days,” said Gov. Beshear. “Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”

On March 31, 2023, Gov. Beshear signed bipartisan legislation – House Bill 551 – legalizing sports wagering in Kentucky.

Kentucky chose a tiered implementation date, which was used in multiple states and allows for testing of policy and procedure before the full rollout that will include mobile applications.

In May, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced that it was hiring additional staff to prepare for the sports wagering launch. The commission is in the process of filling 14 new positions. Job titles range from management to auditing and compliance. Many positions have been filled, including the director of sports wagering, with others still progressing through the hiring process.

