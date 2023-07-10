Ky. school board approves school supplies

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - At the June meeting, the Floyd County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of school supplies for all students attending Floyd County Schools for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

“We are thrilled to once again extend our support to students and families by providing school supplies for all students. From preschool to 12th grade, every student will have access to the necessary supplies for the 2023-2024 academic year,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd. “These supplies, essential for their education, will be made available through our ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) program. This initiative aims to eliminate potential barriers that families may face.”

Superintendent Shepherd goes on to mention that students attending Floyd County Schools, in grades 5-12, will also receive devices and backpacks.

The backpacks were funded by our Community Champions (ARH McDowell, ARH Our Lady of the Way and ARH Highlands).

These devices, along with the backpacks and school supplies, will be distributed to students during the first week of school.

Pre-School through 4th grade will have classroom devices only. If any family needs help purchasing backpacks for their student or students in pre-school through 4 th grade, please reach out to the District Office at (606) 886-2354.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.