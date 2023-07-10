Lightning strike deemed cause of Putnam Co. apartment complex fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Fire Marshals Office announced on Monday a lightning strike was the cause of a massive fire on Sunday that displaced nearly 30 people.

The fire happened on Sunday morning around 3 a.m. at the Devonshire Apartment Complex.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, one three-story building with 22 apartments was heavily damaged. Officials say 12 units were impacted the most.

Firefighters said 27 people lived in the damaged building.

The Fire Marshals Office announced during a press conference on Monday that the fire alarm system did not sound because it was disabled after the lightning strike.

“It [lightning] took the fire alarm system out and it started the fire. So, basically, you had the perfect storm.”

“When they figured out the fire alarm system wasn’t working, they [EMS and law enforcement] went door to door, got people out, made sure everyone was safe and that’s probably one of the big reasons we didn’t have any loss of life or any injuries.”

Officials say the fire began in the attic after the lightning strike.

Officials also said statements from witnesses and evidence found on the roof of the building helped to determine the cause of the flames.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.