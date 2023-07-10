Man accused of threatening to shoot homeless shelter up

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces terroristic threat charges after police say he threatened to shoot his girlfriend and everyone at a homeless shelter.

Timothy Matthew Starkey, 29, allegedly made those threats on Friday while at Harmony House in Huntington.

According to the criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Starkey threatened to “shoot ... this whole (expletive) place up.”

Starkey was taken to the Western Regional Jail where he’s being held on $10,000 bond.

