Mid summer break from heat, humidity

...Enjoy it while you can
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -How about the weather on Monday! Blue skies replaced the summer haze and smoke. Low humidity supplied the cozy feel of September as the heat and stickiness of last week were chased away. The Sunday rains are now long gone as they staked claim to the New England states where devasting flash flooding occurred. But this is mid-summer and expecting this weather to hold more than a few days is chancey at best and foolhardy at worst. So enjoy one more hot but comfy day before the 3H weather and risk of thunder returns at week’s end.

Tonight will be a perfect one to walk the midway at the county fairs, Eleanor and Proctorville the proud hosts, as temperatures fall back into the 70s at dusk. Then under clear skies lows will drop to 60 at dawn with 50s common in rural areas. Dense valley fog on Tuesday will give way to hot sunshine but with low humidity. Late day highs will reach the upper 80s with 90 registered on downtown thermometers thanks to the so called “urban heat island effect” where concrete buildings and asphalt roads add several degrees to the highs temperature.

By Wednesday a fine pool day will unfold as hazy, hot and humid weather pushes the temperature to 90 or better, Kids remember a sun block when you head out all summer long.

Thursday and Friday thru the weekend opens the gates for downpours as we return to a gully washer watch. Highs in the 80s where it rains but 90 in areas that miss out.

