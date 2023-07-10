New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events

OHIO (WSAZ) - The advancement of technology has resulted in more and more sporting events transitioning to cashless payments, including ticket sales. A new law Ohio will require all high schools to allow for cash payments at sporting events.

“We see a lot of big bills, especially for Friday night games,” said Symmes Valley Athletic Director Eric Holland. “They’ll cash their checks, bring a big bill, break it at admission and then use the smaller bills at concession, which is great for the whole school.”

Administrators like Holland are pleased to hear of the new law.

“We’re a public school, so we want to involved everybody and get them out to the games,” Holland said.

In recent years, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has gone cashless when it comes to purchasing tickets for postseason games. Fans are required to purchase tickets online to be scanned at the gate for admission. This has caused some frustration for administrators and coaches who would like to allow for cash payments.

“For a smaller place like us, we’ve got to have the cash option,” said Oak Hill Head Football Coach Tyler Kratzenberg. “Not everybody is up to the technology, the card, your apple wallets. It definitely drives away some attendance.”

Holland says it has been an issue at Symmes Valley due to poor cell phone signal and internet accessibility.

“Our gate workers will try to help them, but if the internet is a problem, then you’re looking at somebody’s grandma or grandpa and saying they can’t come in to watch their grandson or granddaughter play a ballgame,” Holland said.

This law will take effect in 2024 and the OHSAA, which is a non-for-profit organization, will have to decide how it wants to move forward with ticket sales.

