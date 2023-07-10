Pleasant start to week

Dry conditions are expected with low humidity.
Forecast on July 9, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A passing cold front brought showers and storms to the region on Sunday, but now that the front has cleared the area, drier air works in. Monday through Wednesday stay dry with low humidity, though afternoon temperatures heat up to the 90s by Wednesday. Then, humidity increases as rain and storm chances return from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers and storms fade Sunday night as clouds decrease. This will allow areas of dense fog to form. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees, which is comfortably cool for this time of year.

On Monday, patchy morning fog gives way to a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the day. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s on Tuesday and low 90s on Wednesday.

Scattered showers return to the forecast on Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday and Saturday see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

