Road work begins on Route 60

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling through Boyd County should expect delays during the next few weeks.

Work starts next week on a $1.6 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway improvement project along U.S. 60 (12th/13th Street) and U.S. 23 near downtown Ashland.

The project includes blacktop resurfacing, new lane and roadway markings, and other upgrades for the state highways.

During the next two to three weeks, Tri-State travelers should expect nighttime road work, lane closures, and delays as contractors pave 12th and 13th streets from Oakview-Pollard roads to Winchester Avenue (U.S. 23) and U.S. 23 between the Greenup-Winchester Avenue split and the Greenup County line.

Beginning Monday night, July 10, paving will start on 13th Street (U.S. 60) at the Oakview-Pollard Road intersection. Crews will work overnight from about 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. each day through Saturday morning, July 15, or until complete.

Crews will close several travel lanes at a time on the multi-lane portions of 12th and 13th streets downtown. Traffic could be one lane, flagged, and some intersections could be blocked at times.

Another project is slated to follow immediately after. Beginning around Monday night, July 17, crews will pave all four lanes of U.S. 23 from the Greenup-Winchester Avenue split in downtown Ashland to the Greenup County line.

Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

